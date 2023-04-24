ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Is your house going through a spring cleaning? Well, the Ridgway Borough is also conducting a week-long cleanup.
The annual spring cleanup began on Monday, April 24 through Friday, April 28. From 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on each day, there will be a container outside the annex for residents to use.
The annex is located off State Street. Residents may haul and dispose of items at no charge during this week only.
The borough will not accept any tires, electronics or contractors/construction debris.
Residents are also reminded that there will be no curb collection and all items will have to be hauled to the container.