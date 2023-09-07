ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Ridgway Elker football team is showing their support for an injured Karns City football player as they face off Friday.

When Ridgway hosts Karns City on Sept. 8, the team is doing things a little differently. To show their support for Mason Martin, Karns City’s quarterback who is in critical condition, Ridgway will be donating various funds raised from the game.

During Friday’s game, the following will be donated to Mason Martin and his family.

All 50/50 ticket sales profit will be donated

All program sales will be donated

All popcorn sales at the concession stand will be donated

Donation jars will be placed on the counters at the concessions stands for anyone who would like to donate

Additionally, Ridgway is asking its fans to “add a splash” of purple to their game-day maroon and white attire, as a way to show support for both teams.

Mason collapsed during a high school football game on Sept. 1 and was flown to UPMC in Pittsburgh with serious injuries. Martin’s family told KDKA-TV that Mason suffered a “significant brain bleed as well as a collapsed lung.”

To learn more about information Mason’s injuries, click here.