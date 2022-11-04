ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Ridgway man is behind bars after reportedly overdosing in an apartment leaving first responders to find his children locked in a car just after midnight.

At 11:03 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, police were dispatched for 51-year-old Scott Lovell who had just overdosed at an apartment along Upper Front Street. EMS arrived before police did and gave Lovell Narcan to wake him up. Lovell said that he did not use any drugs, but police noted in the complaint that he is a known user.

Police said that after Lovell was transported by medical personnel, they discovered that he had left his two kids in his locked car. As police were getting the children out, they noticed marijuana paraphernalia.

It was noted that the two children didn’t know how long they were locked in the car for.

After the children were freed, and the car was impounded, police were informed by medics that they believed Lovell experienced an overdose of an opioid. They reported to police that they thought Lovell may have been suffering from a “diabetic emergency” but ran tests and saw his blood sugar was fine.

Police executed a search warrant on the vehicle which turned up an untraceable gun that didn’t work, but was within the children’s reach. Police said they also found drug paraphernalia such as syringes, razors, digital scales, spoons with residue, and smoking pipes among other items. Marijuana was also found inside a container.

Lovell faces a felony charge of endangering the welfare of children, along with numerous drug misdemeanors.

Lovell is currently lodged in Elk County Prison with bail set at $10,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 16.