ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Ridgway man is behind bars after allegedly threatening to kill multiple people and blow up a house.

Adam Jones, 43, was arrested on Jan. 8, after receiving a report that he was high on methamphetamines and had become paranoid, police said. Jones reportedly barricaded himself in a room by gluing the doorknob and putting screws, knives and screwdrivers in the frame.

Police noted in the affidavit that Jones slapped a woman and threatened to kill her, her children, the police and himself, along with blowing up the house.

Jones also had a warrant for his arrest after failing to appear for sentencing for charges including a felon not to possess a firearm.

Police arrived at the home, located along the 400 block of Second Avenue in Johnsonburg Borough, and tried making contact with Jones. Police asked Jones to leave the house peacefully, to which he did not comply, according to court documents.

Officers eventually entered the home and asked Jones to come out multiple times. Police also found fake detonators and items that were made to look like bombs in the residence, police noted in the court documents.

Police were able to breach the room Jones was in and arrested him. Police did find an explosive device referred to as an M80, which is similar to a firecracker but is illegal.

Jones is in Elk County Prison after failing to post $15,000 bail. He’s facing charges including felony default in required appearance, terroristic threats and simple assault.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 25.