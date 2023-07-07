ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Ridgway man is behind bars after police found drugs in his vehicle during a stop in April.

Ridgway Borough Police arrested Dylan Sheen, 26, on a slew of drug-related charges, steering from a traffic stop on Upper Front Street in April.

Around 10 a.m. on April 10, police were notified of a man running around a car and yelling for about an hour. Police approached the vehicle and attempted to get information from the individuals inside. According to the criminal complaint, police asked for Sheen’s license, but he provided them with his PA ID. Police said Sheen admitted to driving the vehicle and that he did not have a driver’s license on him.

Sheen was also questioned as to why he was parked there and for how long. He told police he’d been there about an hour and that he was picking up his passenger from an apartment at the bottom of the hill. Police noted in the criminal complaint Sheen seemed excited, talked fast and answered questions multiple times. They also said they saw visible sores/pick marks on his cheeks and near his mouth.

When Sheen got out of the vehicle, police said they immediately noticed a white powder-like substance on the console. He was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and while police were searching him, they found a syringe in his pocket, according to court documents.

Police alleged that while doing field sobriety tests Sheen admitted to using methamphetamine around 3 a.m. and smoking weed. Court documents show that Sheen also told police the white powder in the small baggies was methamphetamine.

Sheen was taken to Penn Highlands for a blood draw.

A toxicology report showed Sheen had the following drugs in his system: Amphetamine, methamphetamine, Delta-9 Carboxy THC, Delta-9 THC, Fentanyl, Norfentanyl and norbuprenorphine.

Sheen’s vehicle was towed and upon receiving a warrant, police found additional drugs and drug paraphilia inside. According to the criminal complaint, they found a suspected small amount of methamphetamine, eight white tablets, a glass tube and a small baggie of marijuana. Police also noted the ignition system was equipped with an alcohol interlock device.

On April 14, a state parole agent called the Ridgway Police station stating he was Sheen’s parole officer. Sheen had not returned to the Pittsburgh area, as he was required to, so he was listed as an absconder and a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to the affidavit.

Two weeks later, a US Marshall contacted the Ridgway Police Station as he was attempting to locate Sheen. The US Marshall told police he’d been monitoring phone calls of Sheen’s girlfriend, Kasey Forness, who is currently in SCI Muncy. According to the criminal complaint, one of the conversations involved Sheen talking to Forness saying “They got it all.” This was in regard to what police found and seized in Sheen’s vehicle. Police noted in the complaint that Sheen also told Forness they got 44 grams he was selling for $75 a rip.

On June 2, a forensic lab confirmed Sheen had 35.09 grams of heroin in the vehicle, 0.54 grams of methamphetamine and 0.11 grams of fentanyl.

Sheen is behind bars in the Elk County Prison after failing to post $50,000 bail. He’s facing felony manufacture, delivery or possession of drugs with the intent to deliver, along with four possession of a not regulated controlled substance. He’s also facing DUI charges and drug use charges.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 26.