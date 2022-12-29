ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking for a unique way to bring in the new year why not take a plunge.

The Elk County Striders’s traditional New Year’s Day Almost Naked Run and Clarion River Polar Bear Dunk will be taking place to ring in the new year. The annual almost naked run in Ridgway starts at 1 p.m. on New Year’s Day and as the name suggests, it’s no ordinary run.

Participants will wear hats, gloves, running shoes, and bathing suits. Bikinis and speedos are encouraged. Runnings will start along Main Street and will finish up at the lazy river canoe where runners get the chance to take a plunge.

“Well, it’s become something that people look forward to,” Ben Zapp, President of Elk County Striders, said. “Usually, I’d say about half, wouldn’t you think of the people who run then jump in the Clarion River and it’s cold,” Ben Zappa the President of Elk County Striders said.

Another bonus, there is no sign-up, just show up and take part in the run!

This event has been going on for over 30 years and was originally thought of by Bev Yates.