ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Much-needed upgrades to the Ridgway Public Library are now complete.

Visitors of the library can see a brand new interior and upgraded exterior, ensuring the longevity of the historic building.

“We wanted to make sure the library was going to be standing for another five or ten years,” Library Director Rachel Keller said. “There were some significant damages in rot and deterioration.”

The deterioration included the wallpaper on the second floor, the plaster walls were crumbling and the ceiling was sagging causing tiles to come down. Employees were afraid items would fall so they had to do something.

“It was a very long process, starting with the initiation of planning, coming up with the designs, meeting with the board multiple times, different committees, sending out the drawings to architects, getting those approved by the bureau,” Keller said. “It was a very long process and we’re very excited to see it completed. And it wasn’t just a small group of people that made this a success it was the entire community.”

One renovation to the building also included the floors.

“One of the great things about this project is we were able to revitalize the whole building to bring back the historic details that were originally built into the floor.”

The library thanked the community for its assistance in the renovations by volunteering to clean and continuing to come in and get books throughout the process. Keller also thanked the businesses that supported the library when it needed donations to get projects done.

Overall, the renovations took a year to complete and cost around $500,000.