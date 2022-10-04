ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Ridgway Public Library announced a capital campaign that will assist with building repairs.

The library is looking to get a new HVAC system installed on all three levels of the library. The total cost of the project is around $60,000.

The goal of this campaign is to raise $25,000.

“We are one of the oldest libraries within in the Seneca district and we do not have any type of air conditioning system so you know old and rare books and even our regular collection it’s difficult to control the humidity when we don’t have any type of environmental control,” Library Director Rachel Keller said.

So far the library has received $27,700 in grants. Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. awarded $12,596 in donations for the library. Additionally, the Elk County Commissioners and the Elk County Community Foundation Partnership are awarding a little over $15,000.

The money received by the library through the partnership is from the Elk County American Rescue Plan funds.

Donations can be made online here or at the library.