ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –An HVAC system failure flooded half of the Ridgeway Middle-High School gymnasium floor, sending winter sports teams scrambling. Now, other area districts are stepping up while repairs are being made.

“We were grateful to the Saint Marys School District and the Johnsonburg Area School District because both places gave us a space to allow our boys and girls basketball teams to finish their seasons and they were able to practice there,” Ridgway Area School District Superintendent Heather McMahon-Vargas said.

Staff from the school were the first to notice the water, but the gym floor couldn’t be salvaged. The district attempted to dry and clean the gym floor, but it began to warp. This caused the school district to make the choice to close the gym due to being unusable and unsafe.

“We were very fortunate when this accident occurred that we had staff here and present and everything was readily cleaned up. McClure was readily available to assist us and they have been directly involved in supporting us and assisting us throughout this entire process,” McMahon-Vargas said.

At the beginning of summer, the school district started a project to upgrade facilities including the HVAC as well as doors and windows. This was a two-phase project that was completed in the middle-high school over the summer with the second phase to be completed in the elementary school this summer.

“We entered into a guaranteed energy-saving project and McClure was the company that we have worked with throughout the entire process,” McMahon-Vargas said.

With the gym floor destroyed, not only did this halt school athletics but it also impacted everyday gym classes. The principal of the school worked to make gym classes occur in other areas of the school.

“She’s made arrangements for our students to participate in gym class in other locations such as our sports complex or at our outdoor facilities, the football field, tennis courts things of that nature,” McMahon-Vargas said.

McClure and a subcontractor are now working to replace the floor. and they anticipate it to be done by mid-April.