ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A traffic stop resulted in jail time for a Ridgway woman after police said they found loads of drugs in the vehicle she was in.

While officers were along Saint Marys Street, they spotted a black Jeep Cherokee that 30-year-old Savanah Goss was riding in on Wednesday, Oct. 12, Saint Marys Police wrote in a criminal complaint. Officers saw that the Jeep’s registration was expired for over a year and pulled it over.

During the stop, police learned that Goss had multiple warrants out of Elk and Cameron counties and took her into custody. Police wrote, that while searching Goss, they found marijuana products, pills, and paraphernalia.

After finding more paraphernalia in the Jeep, police had it impounded and took Goss back to the station. Police learned while talking to Goss that she has been distributing meth in the county as a “middle-man,” the complaint reads.

When police executed a search warrant on the Jeep, they found two bags of meth, over 13 grams of marijuana, multiple pills, smoking pipes, a digital scale, and a slew of other items along with Goss’ mail. There were also notebooks in which Goss wrote details about her purchases of meth and heroin/fentanyl in places such as Buffalo and Philadelphia.

Goss’ phone also had messages and calls between other known drug dealers that were for drug purchases, police wrote.

Goss faces felony charges of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of a communication facility, along with numerous drug misdemeanor charges.

Goss is currently in Elk County Prison with bail set at $50,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 13.