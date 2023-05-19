CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man found passed out at Sheetz with drugs later claimed to troopers that he would turn a huge profit by selling them.

State police at Rockview said in the charges filed, that Antonio Ventura, 28, of Howard, was found asleep behind the wheel of his black 2014 Kia Sorento that had large amounts of drugs in it.

During an interview, Ventura told troopers that he would get $2,000 worth of meth and sell it for a “ridiculous profit,” according to the affidavit. There was $35,000 found on him and even more large quantities of cash in his vehicle, troopers said.

Ventura was found passed out at the Sheetz off of South Eagle valley Road in Boggs Township by a gas pump Friday just before 3:30 a.m. An open case of beer was seen inside his vehicle.

After he woke up, troopers said Ventura got out the vehicle and police found that he was impaired after failing driving enforcement tests. Ventura told police he was traveling to Florida.

A large amount of Fentanyl was found on Ventura and he was arrested. Troopers said that they found the drugs along with an “owe sheet” and items of paraphernalia inside the Kia after searching it at the police station.

Ventura faces multiple charges including a felony count of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and misdemeanor counts of — driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance — intentionally possessing a controlled substance by person not regulated– and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ventura is currently locked up in Centre County Jail with his bail denied citing that he made “claims of leaving the state and is a severe public risk for the amount/type of drugs found,” according to the charging documents.