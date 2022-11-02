CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after someone reportedly broke into a storage unit and stole multiple guns.

The burglary happened sometime between Oct. 3 and Oct. 31 at a storage unit on N. Front Street in Decatur Township.

An unknown person(s) broke into the unit and made off with three rifles, a shotgun and a hard plastic rifle case.

Reported stolen was:

.22 Winchester w/ wooden stock and rusty barrel – $50

.30-30 Winchester w/ wooden stock and Bushnell scope – $200

.30-06 Remington w/ wooden stock and Bushnell scope – $200

12 gauge Mossburg pump shotgun w/ camo stock – $200

Black hard plastic rifle case – $50

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Pennsylvania State police out of Clearfield at 814-857-3800.