SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – State Representative Jim Rigby will be opening a new officer in Winder.

The representative announced that starting on Tuesday, May 2 the office will be open to the public.

“Thanks to the recent redistricting, my staff and I represent the boroughs of Paint and Windber and townships of Ogle and Paint,” Rigby said. “For that reason, we’ll be opening a Somerset County district office in Windber at 1914 Graham Ave., which will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.”

Rigbys staff will be available to answer state government questions and assist with completion of applications to the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. These are the same services offered at Rigbys Cambria County district offices, which will be hosting open house events in the coming weeks.

Questions about any state government issue should be directed to Rigby’s Cresson office at 814-886-1055, or his Ferndale office at 814-536-9818.