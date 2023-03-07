PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania is dealing with a teacher shortage, not unlike many other states, but State Representative Jim Rigby believes that he has part of the answer.

Rigby has released a package of bills that are designed to incentivize teacher hiring and retention. This legislation is being reintroduced from the state’s last session and it would establish a Paraprofessionals to Teachers Grant Program.

“This isn’t a problem that started during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Rigby said. “Teacher shortages existed well before that. The pandemic only made it worse to the point of school districts even having difficulty finding substitute teachers.”

Rigby’s legislation is currently being circulated for cosponsors before it is assigned a bill number.

“Paraprofessionals play a vital role in our education system and my bill would provide an incentive for those men and women who want to obtain their teaching certificate,” Rigby added. “Institutions of higher education would be allocated funds to create or expand educational programs and course offerings that serve as pathways for paraprofessionals to become certified teachers. The legislation is written so paraprofessionals could participate in the program and not have to give up their job, with discounted tuition or additional financial aid serving as an incentive to enroll.”