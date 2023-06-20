BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bridge in Riggles Gap was dedicated to a man who lost his life in the Vietnam War.

Antis Township native and First Lieutenant James Dale Peoples was remembered Tuesday with the naming of the bridge on Riggles Gap Road. His brother John Peoples lead the dedication ceremony with many other veterans coming to show support.

The place brings back memories for John as he and his brother used to fish on the stream under the bridge.

“It means a lot to me and again this is an area that my brother and I played in and all the children from Riggles Gap and it’s just a place where you can find peace,” John said.

Peoples wants those who drive past the bridge to take a moment to see its beauty and remember his brother and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.