BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rise for Recovery will be hosting a Recovery Walk on Aug. 5, to help end the stigma around recovery from addiction.

The community is welcomed and encouraged to join Rise for Recovery for their recovery walk at Legion Park. Registration for the event begins at 9 a.m. and the walk starts at 11 a.m. The first 100 participants who register on the day of the event will receive a free t-shirt. All children who attend will receive a free Rise for Recovery bracelet.

Following the walk there will be a rally where the community will hear from a person in recovery, elected officials and other community officials.

A free lunch will be provided at Zion Lutheran Church following the rally.