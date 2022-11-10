ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — As diesel prices continue to rise above $6 per gallon in Central Pennsylvania, businesses who rely on shipping are feeling the effect.

Brent Zimmerman, owner of Champion Roofing in Altoona, says his transportation costs for equipment, shingles and other materials are higher than ever. And he’s also not letting them change his prices.

“The rising cost of fuel is something we have to absorb,” Zimmerman said. “It’s not something we can pass on to our customers.”

That’s not his only additional cost — he also bought two diesel trucks for company projects.

He said he spent around $500 a week at the pump on diesel two years ago. Now, he averages $1,000 to $1,200 every week.

Despite that, he said it’s important in his business to keep prices the same not only to stay competitive but to put customers before financial drawbacks.

“A lot of our jobs are sold two or three months before we’re able to do them,” Zimmerman said. “We can’t go back to our customers and say, ‘Hey, it’s going to be another $1,000.’ Unfortunately, that has to come out of our pocket.”

Some other businesses, however, make the tough decision to put some of the burdens on its customers. Blair Chamber of Commerce President Joe Hurd said some companies just have to do it to stay afloat.

“I would never say, ‘Hey, pass it on to your customers,'” Hurd said. “Each business has to make that determination for itself.”

Hurd said he hasn’t spoken yet with any businesses like Zimmerman’s specifically on the rising diesel prices, but that many have reached out regarding surcharges from the transportation companies, whether the businesses need supplies, equipment, food and more.

He described the situation as an instance where no one is happy — the truckers pay more for gas, the business pays more for its supplies, and the customer sometimes pays more for the product or service.

And Hurd said if the fuel prices keep increasing, businesses could be in trouble.

Penn State Supply Chain Professor Brent Moritz said prices could rise some more this winter because the US will be losing even more of its diesel supply.

Starting in 2023, Russia, which Moritz said has historically supplied Europe with 40% of its fuel, will be banned from importing more as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. So, Moritz said the US is sending some of its fuel, including diesel and heating oil, to its European allies.

“Suppliers in Europe are trying to fill their reserves to prepare for that,” Moritz said. “Europe is in desperate need of that energy.”

Moritz said US fuel suppliers can make much more money right now sending fuel to Europe anyway because the demand is even greater there.

He thinks, however, diesel and other fuel prices will come back down to more historically normal levels after the winter months when demand for heating oil comes down.

But until then, companies like Champion Roofing will have to eat extra costs, and more and more businesses will have to make the tough decision whether to raise their prices or not.