ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — While Rite Aid’s across the country are closing their doors, the four locations in Altoona will be staying put, for now.

Concerns have been raising nationwide as Rite Aid stores are closing without warning. Analysts widely expect the pharmacy chain to file for bankruptcy soon, leaving customers scrambling to find a new pharmacy.

For Altoona residents, fear not as the chain said they don’t have any plans to close the four locations here any time soon.

Customers were relieved, as they said it would be an unwelcome inconvenience.

“We had tried using other pharmacies,” Heather Riddick, a Rite-Aid customer, said. “Because they’re not here right where it is, it’s just too hard to get to.”

Rite-Aid is America’s third largest pharmacy chain just behind Walgreens and CVS.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

A spokesperson for Rite-Aid said that the worst-case scenario could be closing 700 stores.