HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Upcoming maintenance on a railroad crossing in Mill Creek is set to begin next week.

Norfolk Southern will be performing maintenance on the railroad crossing on Route 829 (Trough Creek Valley Pike) starting Monday, June 10. The area from Main Street to Malley Run Drive will be closed.

The closure will start at 7 a.m. on Monday and will go through Friday, June 14.

Traffic will use the detour from U.S. 22 East to Oriskany Road (Route 655) to Bridge Street (Route 655) to Main Street (Route 655) to Campbell Street (Route 655) to Hares Valley Road (Route 655).

The length of the closure is dependent on track time, equipment and weather-related issues. Traffic control will be provided by RoadSafe Traffic Systems, Inc.