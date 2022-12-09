HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Officials are alerting Mapleton and surrounding area residents that Smith Valley road will be closed for a funeral service on Saturday.

Starting at 11:30 a.m. Smith Valley Road will be shut down in both directions from Polecat Hollow Road to Lower Birdville Road. The road is expected to reopened around 12:30 p.m.

The funeral service is being held in honor of Kurt Keilhofer, a Huntingdon County Firefighter, who died in the line of duty earlier this week.