CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Carrolltown man is behind bars on allegations that he shot at the house of his former friends following a road rage incident.

State police in Ebensburg said they received the call for a road rage incident that progressed to shots being fired into a home located at the 200 block of Hanwell Road, according to court documents. Late at night on Dec. 29, 24-year-old Anthony Barrett tried to cause two people, a man and a woman, that he used to be friends with to crash by “driving erratically” and “brake checking” them several times after the duo was heading home from the Castle Pub in Ebensburg Borough.

The man and woman told police that they were originally at the Slovak Club in Northern Cambria, and Barrett was there when they arrived. Due to the fact that they and Barrett are no longer on good terms, the pair decided to leave and go to the Castle Pub instead to avoid problems.

When they were heading home from the Castle Pub, a pickup truck approached them from behind once they reached Northern Cambria and was following so close to the point the woman said she could not see his headlights, police noted. The truck, which was being driven by Barrett, then passed them to get in front of them. This is when he started driving erratically and brake-checking them.

The pair said Barrett continued to follow them until they reached the area of their home, and they didn’t hear from him the rest of the evening, according to the affidavit. However, the next day, they received a concerning Snapchat.

Police were told Barrett sent them a picture of a handgun and an empty magazine with the comment that the magazine wasn’t empty the night before, and that they should check outside their house for bullet holes. Four 9mm casings as well as a bullet lodged in the siding of the home were found.

Police were given a video taken via cellphone during the road rage incident, which confirmed Barrett’s identity from his registration.

Police spoke with Barrett, and they reported he fully admitted to everything. Barrett told police he was upset that the woman owed him money, yet she was “out drinking and gambling,” according to charges filed. He went on to explain that he confronted the woman at the Slovak Club about the debt, and after she took off, he left to go find her.

Barrett said after he failed to find her, he drove to her house and shot three or so rounds in the direction of the home. He then went back to his own house, and a short time later, he said he heard a vehicle horn blaring in front of his house. He jumped back into his truck and chased the man and woman around.

Barrett is now facing two felony charges for discharging a gun into an occupied structure and firearms not to be carried without a license. He has since been lodged in Cambria County Prison in lieu of 10 percent of his $30,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 24.