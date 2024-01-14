PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – PennDOT has announced speed and vehicle restrictions on I-80 in central Pennsylvania due to winter weather.
Road closures and restrictions:
- The speed limit on I-80 east- and westbound is reduced to 45 mph between Exit 101: PA 255 – DuBois/Penfield and the New Jersey state line. Commercial vehicles are restricted to the right lane only.
PennDOT encourages motorists to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com, downloading the 511 Android or iPhone app, or by calling 5-1-1.
511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.