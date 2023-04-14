CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to upcoming roadway repair work that is set to take place next week in Philipsburg.

Work will begin Monday, April 17 and crews will perform concrete patching in the westbound lane at the intersection of Route 322 and Route 53, near Weis Market. The work zone will stretch from Penn Highlands Healthcare to the traffic signal near Weis.

All work will occur during daylight hours. Traffic control will feature channelizers, allowing for one lane eastbound and one lane westbound. Drivers will need to remain alert for lane closures/restrictions.

This area of roads sees a high volume of drivers so expect delays and drive cautiously. The work is expected to continue through Thursday, April 20.

Monday’s work will feature saw cutting on the roadway. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature concrete patching. HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor for this work. All work is weather and schedule dependent.