BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Roaring Spring Borough Council heard a proposal for the future of the Appvion Paper Mill site, which has been closed since 2021.

During a meeting on Monday, Feb. 13 the council listed to the potential projects that the closed site could be used for.

When the mill initially closed down it left around 300 residents without jobs. Newgate Global Resources now owns the site and hopes to invest in the economic future of the area.

Phase one of their plan calls for a new K-12 sports complex to be built on the site, including a football and soccer field. Presenter for the Altoona-Blair County Development Corporation Steve McKnight says that they have had conversations with the local high school about the need for the move.

Phase two of the plan illustrates a privately owned amphitheater, to bring more entertainment to the area. There is no plan for the construction to use any taxpayer dollars.

“From the ownership group’s perspective, they will be able to use the existing topography and do things where, I mean when I talk about a landfill tonight, we aren’t doing things where we are going to dig down and expose something,” L.J. Seidel, the project engineer said. “We’re using what the site is allowing.”

There is no date for when the project the construction could begin yet as the demolition of the mill continues. Seidel says that it should take another 18 to 24 months to complete, but that it presents its challenges.

“We have asbestos, you know we have stream issues, we have legacy waste, we have environmental treatment plants that we’ll need to get rid of,” Seidel said. “And I think that everything that has been conveyed to me makes me realize that they are pretty committed to maintaining the integrity of the streams.”

While the discussion on the plans will continue in the months ahead, it is still just a proposal.

Nonetheless Borough Council President Rodney Green says that after seeing the plans for the first time he is interested.

“I’m excited,” Green said. “It’s the first I’ve seen this like everyone else tonight, and I just think it’s big thinking as Mr. McKnight said, and also it’s a proposal there are many other ideas that might come forward.”