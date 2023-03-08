ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The suspect in a Clearfield County gas station robbery is facing new charges after allegedly stealing gas and tools from an Altoona business.

Craig Hauke-Miller, 35 (Clearfield County Prison)

Craig Hauke-Miller, 35, is facing new charges after Logan Township Police linked him to stolen tools and gas from a vehicle at Greenwood Pools in the Greenwood section of Altoona on Feb. 14.

Miller, who was being sought for the early morning burglary of the Fuel On convenience store in Chester Hill Borough, Clearfield County, on Feb. 6, allegedly made his way to Altoona.

Police reported that they were called to Greenwood Pools and found that someone, later believed to be Miller, cut the gas line to a vehicle and stole the fuel.

Police accused Miller of also taking $1,500 in tools. Investigators executed a search warrant on Miller’s truck after he was arrested for the Fuel On burglary where they reported finding all the stolen tools.

Hauke-Miller is currently in Clearfield County Prison and has yet to answer to these new charges.