HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Rockhill Trolley Museum has announced that a very festive jolly red man will be returning this year to spread holiday cheer.

The museum announced that they will be hosting this year’s Santa’s Trolley on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Children and family members will have the opportunity to ride a historic electric trolley to Blacklog Narrows for a visit with Santa. All children 12 and under will receive a special gift.

The cost to ride is $10 for all riders. The trolleys will operate rain, snow or shine.

Tickets are available online and in person at the trolley museum’s ticket booth only. They will not be available for purchase at the East Broad Top train station.

The museum is located at 430 Meadow Street, Rockhill Furnace. You can contact the museum at info@rockhill.org or 814-447-9576 for any questions.