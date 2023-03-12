ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An outdoor concert series is returning in 2023 and is giving back by helping out kids and veterans in need in the Altoona area.

Rockin’ the Yard is a non-profit that was formed three years ago to have outdoor music for community members to enjoy and to raise money for local organizations. This year’s concerts will take place from June 2 to Aug. 18 and will feature various tribute bands and local artists.

Tickets for Rockin’ the Yard can be purchased at select Altoona businesses or online at eventbrite.com.

On Sunday, March 12, $3,500 were given to Shriners Children’s Hospital of PA and $7,000 were given to the Combat Vets Motorcycle Association. Representatives from both groups said they were surprised to get such generous donations and they’re thankful for the support.

“Very surprised to be able to get a donation to us. Every little bit helps and it’s a great opportunity, so definitely taking advantage of it,” Blair County Chapter Commander Aaron “Gunner” Settlemyer said.

“The community truly does support the hospital network here in Blair County and we thank everyone for doing it,” Jaffa Shrine Potentate Chris Ritchey said.

Since its creation, Rockin’ the Yard has donated more than $10,000 to area organizations.