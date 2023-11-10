ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Jaffa Shrine in Altoona will be filled with the sound of electric guitars, thunderous drums, and roaring vocals.

The Rockin’ the Yard concert series is back on Friday, Nov. 17, with Billy Joel’s original band, the Lords of 52nd Street, bringing the authentic Billy Joel experience.

Workers at the shrine said the performance by the band Lords of 52nd Street is going to be incredible, and will be like Billy Joel himself is there.

“The interesting thing about the great Billy Joel Lords of 52nd Street is it has the drummer, sax and guitarist of the great legend Billy Joel,” Ramsey said.

Tickets for the concerts can be purchased at the Jaffa Shrine office and the day of the show. Further event information can be found on the Rockin’ the Yard Facebook page.