ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The ‘United We Can’ series started on Thursday with motivational speaker, Rocky Bleier.

Bleier was a Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back and a United States Army veteran.

“The whole idea is understanding that you can overcome obstacles in one’s life with the barriers that we face, and you have to have dreams and goals. I’m just fortunate and happy to be able to give a message to these students,” Bleier said.

The series continues through October with the next speaker being Former Miss Pennsylvania Alysa Bainbridge on October 5, followed by retired PA State Trooper and Army veteran Tim Strohmeyer on October 19.

Reservations for the events can be made by emailing suegriep17@hotmail.com.