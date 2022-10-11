JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)– A brand new roller skating rink is on its way inside the Galleria mall in Johnstown.

The Glow Roller will be a 7,000-square-foot skating area. Besides the skating arena, there will be a concession stand, arcade games, and a DJ Booth.

Owner Jacob Moore said that when he was offered the place, he wasn’t sure what would work best for the location. He made a social media poll on his page and got an overwhelming response about transforming the space into a roller rink, hitting over 150,000 people.

“The amount of support we got, and the number of people who’ve seen it, shared it,” Moore said. “I mean, it was just astronomical. So we were like, “well, I guess we’re doing it.”

The location is next to the Boscov’s on the first floor. He sees this opening as a way to give back to the community, specifically the youth.

While there are other roller skating locations in the Central PA area, this is a first in Johnstown after decades. Moore noticed a lot of nostalgia among the adults through his social media. He hopes that can be passed on to the younger generation, who can have another hangout in the area.

“Our vision here basically was to give the community something back. Johnstown has always been good to us,” Moore said. “The community here is amazing. We always seem to come together in times of need. The community loves to give back to what we have here. So that’s my vision to give back to the youth and adults.”

Moore said this would also be a location for birthday parties, school field trips, and adult activities. They will be able to rent out 200 pairs of roller skates. Moore said rollerblades are unavailable at this point, but folks are welcome to bring their own pair.

Moore’s vision is to keep the activity as affordable for families and youths as possible. That’s why admission to the rink is only $6, with $2 for skate rentals. He understands that Johnstown is a lower-income neighborhood, and this price point will significantly help with family outings.

“We’re planning on doing $6 skate admission here, which is really good for families. So if you have a family of six, it’s $36,” Moore said. “In other places, you can’t really go for less than $100. We want this to be an affordable outreach for the kids and families. We’re not really in it for the money.”

This rink is part of the revitalization of the Galleria Mall. The new mall owner, Leo Karruli, said this is a good addition to bringing in foot traffic and families.

“It brings all the kids to play and parents too, cause kids have to drive with the parents,” Karruli said. “Parents at the same time can wait for the kids and do shopping, so this is most important. Like you can have the parents shopping and the kids playing over here.”

The rink is planned to open the first week of December. Moore said any opening date updates could be found on their Facebook or TikTok Page.