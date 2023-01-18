Rollover crash causes traffic delays on part of US 219 in Cambria County Jan. 18.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews worked several hours to clear the scene of a coal truck that rolled over on US 219 in Richland Township Wednesday morning.

The accident happened on US 219 northbound at the PA 56 east – Scalp Avenue/Windber exit around 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 18, according to Cambria County 911. The truck can be seen on its side with coal scattered in the grass right before the sharp bend of the exit.

A rollover crash caused traffic delays on part of US 219 in Cambria County on Jan. 18.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

Richland Township Fire Department, Richland Township Police Department and East Hills EMS all responded.