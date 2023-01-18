CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews worked several hours to clear the scene of a coal truck that rolled over on US 219 in Richland Township Wednesday morning.
The accident happened on US 219 northbound at the PA 56 east – Scalp Avenue/Windber exit around 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 18, according to Cambria County 911. The truck can be seen on its side with coal scattered in the grass right before the sharp bend of the exit.
No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.
Richland Township Fire Department, Richland Township Police Department and East Hills EMS all responded.