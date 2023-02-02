STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Penn State Nittany Lions won the Rose Bowl just one month ago and now the coveted trophy is returning home.

The Rose Bowl trophy will be on display at the Penn State All-Sports Museum from now until Sunday, Feb. 5. The museum is open each day from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. No reservations or appointments are necessary and admission is free.

Everyone is welcome to come take photos with the trophy and show your Penn State pride by wearing your best Blue & White.

The museum also features other attractions such as permanent galleries and a special exhibit: “I Am A Penn Stater: Nittany Lions in WWII.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

More information on the museum can be found on the Go PSU Sports website.