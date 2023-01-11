JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After over a decade of being closed, Take-A-Break has reopened in Hazen.

With new management, it is now known as Rosies Take-A-Break. The small hometime diner serves cheeseburgers and fries, baked goods, salads, and pizza. One thing owner Rose Raybuck didn’t want to change about Take-A-Break, is the history that it comes with.

“It’s the same booths, it’s the same building, it’s the same you know I tried to keep a lot of the nostalgia of it,” Raybuck said. “But there were some upgrades that had to be made.”

Raybuck began working on the new restaurant in May 2022. She said there were some things that needed to be updated to meet restrictions. Each time she thought they were ready to open something would come up and they weren’t quite sure when they would open. However, on New Year’s Eve, the struggle ended and the business finally opened.

“It was a lot and every time I thought we were there and then we weren’t so there was a lot of highs and lows but we made it we made it,” Raybuck said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

In the future, Rose hopes to expand the menu to add breakfast. She would also like to add hours as well as more staff. But in the end, she wants to make a place where people feel comfortable.

Currently, Rosies Take-A-Break is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, visit their Facebook page.