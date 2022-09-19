ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Route 219 has been reopened after multiple crews worked on a multi-vehicle crash that saw at least one vehicle catch fire Sunday night.

The crash happened on Route 219 between Ridgway and Johnsonburg at around 7:30 p.m. when 56-year-old Clement McAlee of Johnsonburg was traveling north and collided head-on with a tanker truck, according to Elk County Coroner Michelle A. Muccio-Krise.

McAlee was pronounced dead at 8:57 p.m. The coroner said the cause of death was due to multiple blunt force injuries and the death was ruled accidental. Muccio-Krise also reports that it’s suspected that McAlee was having a medical emergency at the time of the crash.

Route 219 was closed until just before 7 a.m. Monday.