DuBois, Pa. (WTAJ) – Anyone driving through DuBois these next couple of weeks should be prepared for a traffic pattern change.

PennDOT is alerting drivers traveling through the intersection of Route 255 and Shaffer Road in DuBois that the signals at all points will flash red until at least Thursday, April 6.

A crash on Saturday, March 25, damaged the signal controller cabinet, and April 6 is the earliest PennDOT can replace it. Drivers should treat the intersection as a four-way stop until the installation of the new controller.

PennDOT advises motorists to proceed cautiously, anticipate minor traffic disruptions during peak travel times, and remain patient and courteous to other drivers while PennDOT works to resolve this temporary inconvenience.

Speeding, running stop signs, and illegally passing on the right are aggressive driving behaviors and are among the leading causes of highway crashes and fatalities in the state.

The controller cabinet also operates the flashing lights and gates at the railroad crossing. They will not be functional until repairs are complete.

PennDOT urges drivers to be mindful of the railroad tracks at the intersection and to avoid coming to a stop on the tracks. Approach the railroad crossing with care and “always expect a train.”

Additionally, stop signs have been set up at all four points of the intersection.