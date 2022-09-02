CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the contractor on its Route 26/45 intersection project about 1½ miles north of Pine Grove Mills plans to change the traffic pattern mid-week.

During the week of September, 5 the project will switch from its current traffic pattern.

Drivers traveling northbound on Route 26 toward State College will continue to use the temporary roadway through the work zone. The contractor will shift southbound traffic heading toward Pine Grove Mills onto the newly completed portion of Route 26 and the new bridge structure. PennDOT expects the change to occur mid-week.

The existing traffic pattern on Route 45 will remain in place. However, due to the shift in traffic pattern on Route 26, PennDOT urges drivers making a left turn from Route 45 to spend extra time watching for oncoming traffic before completing their turn.

PennDOT also announced there will be no lane closures on the project until 6 a.m. Tuesday, September 6, in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

PennDOT reminds drivers that lane widths through the work zone are reduced to 10 feet and urges drivers of wider vehicles to find an alternate route.

Overall work on this project includes constructing turning lanes, widening, roadway realignment, drainage improvements, guide rail installation, permanent traffic signals, and miscellaneous construction. Other work includes replacing an existing concrete bridge with a single-span box beam bridge.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

By realigning the intersection, adding a traffic signal, overhead lighting, and turning lanes, PennDOT expects a better flow of traffic, safer turning maneuverability from all directions, and reduced congestion during high-traffic volume events locally. Charles C. Merlo Inc. of Mineral Point, PA, is the contractor on this $5 million project, which PennDOT expects to be complete by mid-November