MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A tractor-trailer crash has part of Route 322 just outside of Centre County shut down, according to dispatch.

Dispatch says that at 9:06 a.m., a tractor-trailer rolled over and is blocking Seven Mountains Road westbound. According to 511PA, between the Millroy exit and rest area is also closed as crews perform clean up.

No injuries were reported in the crash and there’s also no estimated time that the road will be reopened.