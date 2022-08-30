BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that high friction surface treatment will start on a ¾ mile of Route 4010 (17th Street) in Altoona.

The work will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Beginning Tuesday, the contractor will begin work under nighttime traffic patterns. The project limits on 4010 (17th Street) will be between I-99 and Grant Avenue, in both directions. This work will take place mostly during the nighttime hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Delays up to 15 minutes are possible and motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the area.

Work on this $1.3 million project is expected to be completed by late September. Work is being completed by Mekis Construction Co, of Fenelton. All work is weather dependent.

