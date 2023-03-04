SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A section of Route 30 is closed in Stoystown as crews battle a massive blaze at the Kings and Queens restaurant on Lincoln Highway.
Somerset County dispatch said the call came in around 9:45 a.m. and numerous crews were called to respond.
The cause of the fire is unknown, but as of 2 p.m. Saturday, Rt. 30/Lincoln Highway in Stoystown is closed off while crews continue to battle the blaze.
No injuries were reported at this time by Somerset County 911.
