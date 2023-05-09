ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A run-in with UPMC police in Altoona after reports of someone filming patients in the ER has led to a child pornography charge for a Duncansville man.

Hugo Richard Derosa, 57, had a run-in with an officer at UPMC Oct.17, after receiving reports from staff that someone (later identified as Derosa) was in the ER using their phone to record patients and staff outside of the bay he was in.

According to the criminal complaint, the officer spoke with Derosa outside about the filming, but Derosa denied he filmed anything. During what the officer said was “confusion” after numerous radio messages and telling Derosa they would speak shortly, Derosa had left the hospital.

It was noted in the complaint that the officer was instructed to take Derosa’s phone by the District Attorney, at which point, contact was made, and Derosa returned with his phone just a couple of hours later. It was then sent to Pennsylvania State Police for analysis.

While investigating the possibility that Derosa had recorded patients and staff, investigators said they discovered a three-minute video depicting a young male and an adult man interacting sexually.

Derosa is facing one charge of child pornography and was arraigned on May 9. He was released with unsecured bail set at $10,000.