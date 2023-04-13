JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — This weekend, you can enjoy the weather and get outside during the annual Run or Walk for Someone Special in Jefferson County.

On Sunday, April 16, you can participate in a 2-mile run or walk or a 5-mile race. The fundraiser is organized by the ARC of Jefferson and Clearfield Counties and will raise money for the ARC and Camp Friendship.

Registration for the event is at 1:30 p.m. with the race starting at 3 p.m. Those looking to register can find information online at JCARC.org.