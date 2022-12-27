BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rutter’s continues to expand its footprint in Central Pennsylvania with a new store that just opened in Bedford County.
The convenience store chain announced Tuesday, Dec. 27 the new location is now open and will operate 24 hours a day. It’s located at 2 Rutters Drive in Bedford and features all the food items and fuel options customers have come to expect.
Available Beverages:
- Spiked Slushies
- Rutter’s Beverages
- Beer
- Handcrafted Beverages
- Coffee
Available Food:
- Grab & Go Food
- Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner
- Kids Meals
Available fuel options:
- Regular
- Plus
- Supreme
- Unleaded 15
- Flex Fuel
- Ethanol Free
- Auto Diesel
- Truck Diesel
- DEF
- Off Road Diesel
- Kerosene
Store Amenities & Services:
- CBD Products
- Truck Parking
- CAT Scale
- Surcharge-Free M&T ATM
- Free WiFi
- Lottery
- Ice
- Air Machine
- Vacuum
- Money Orders
- Propane Exchange
- Copies & Faxes
Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter
To find a Rutter’s near you, visit their website.