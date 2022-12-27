BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rutter’s continues to expand its footprint in Central Pennsylvania with a new store that just opened in Bedford County.

The convenience store chain announced Tuesday, Dec. 27 the new location is now open and will operate 24 hours a day. It’s located at 2 Rutters Drive in Bedford and features all the food items and fuel options customers have come to expect.

Available Beverages:

  • Spiked Slushies
  • Rutter’s Beverages
  • Beer
  • Handcrafted Beverages
  • Coffee

Available Food:

  • Grab & Go Food
  • Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner
  • Kids Meals

Available fuel options:

  • Regular
  • Plus
  • Supreme
  • Unleaded 15
  • Flex Fuel
  • Ethanol Free
  • Auto Diesel
  • Truck Diesel
  • DEF
  • Off Road Diesel
  • Kerosene

Store Amenities & Services:

  • CBD Products
  • Truck Parking
  • CAT Scale
  • Surcharge-Free M&T ATM
  • Free WiFi
  • Lottery
  • Ice
  • Air Machine
  • Vacuum
  • Money Orders
  • Propane Exchange
  • Copies & Faxes

To find a Rutter’s near you, visit their website.