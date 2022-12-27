BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rutter’s continues to expand its footprint in Central Pennsylvania with a new store that just opened in Bedford County.

The convenience store chain announced Tuesday, Dec. 27 the new location is now open and will operate 24 hours a day. It’s located at 2 Rutters Drive in Bedford and features all the food items and fuel options customers have come to expect.

Available Beverages: Spiked Slushies

Rutter’s Beverages

Beer

Handcrafted Beverages

Coffee Available Food: Grab & Go Food

Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

Kids Meals

Available fuel options: Regular

Plus

Supreme

Unleaded 15

Flex Fuel

Ethanol Free

Auto Diesel

Truck Diesel

DEF

Off Road Diesel

Kerosene Store Amenities & Services: CBD Products

Truck Parking

CAT Scale

Surcharge-Free M&T ATM

Free WiFi

Lottery

Ice

Air Machine

Vacuum

Money Orders

Propane Exchange

Copies & Faxes

To find a Rutter’s near you, visit their website.