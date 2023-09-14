JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – After four years of talks, Rutter’s has finalized a deal to open a new store in Johnstown.

The deal closed on Wednesday with a purchase of 8.35 acres of land on Scalp Avenue. The site was home to the former Dewar’s Auto Shop. The popular convenience store chain plans to build a 12,000-square-foot store at this location to accompany numerous gas and diesel pumps, as well as truck bays.

The city will install a new traffic signal on Scalp Ave to accommodate a new access road into the property, according to a release from Pennswood Commercial Realty.

Rutter’s is in the process of bidding out the project and expects it to be finished 9 months after construction begins, but there is no word yet on when that will be.

With the addition of Rutter’s in this location, 16 remaining acres of land will be available for commercial development.

The land deal was brokered by Bob Varner of Pennswood Commercial Realty.