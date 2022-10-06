CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A new spot to get your nails done has opened in Philipsburg.
Sadie’s Nail is located at 109 North Front Street and guests can get a wide variety of nail designs. The owner is a Philipsburg native and when she was trying to decide where to go she knew she wanted to stay close to home.
“My hometown is, I really didn’t care to go anywhere else, most of my clientele is from here anyways so I had a great clientele a huge clientele so I knew I would be fine if everyone followed me,” Sadie Granville, owner of Sadie’s Nail Salon said.
In the future, Sadie is looking to expand her business into a bigger and better ship. She may even get into cosmetology.