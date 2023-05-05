CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Saint Francis University (SFU) football player was arrested on campus after allegations that he raped a woman, state police report.

Court documents show that 20-year-old Kendal Marks, of Taneytown, Md, is facing charges of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault. Marks is listed as a defensive back on the SFU athletics website,

Marks was arrested on school property Wednesday, May 4, according to SFU. State police said they were first alerted about this alleged rape that occurred in December 2022 in February.

According to investigators, the victim told them that she had agreed to help a friend move from her dorm before Christmas break and agreed to hang out with Marks, who she knew from numerous meetings on campus. She alleged that they started to watch a movie when Marks put his hand down her pants. Her account to police got more graphic from there.

Investigators noted in the criminal complaint that they observed security footage of Marks and the girl walking into the dorm room before the alleged rape, then saw Marks leave that night in December only to see the girl leave the next morning.

Saint Francis University said that according to their protocol, Marks was immediately suspended and won’t be allowed on campus. A Title IX investigation is underway.

An SFU representative also said the following:

“The safety of our students is always our primary priority. We take that responsibility very seriously and employ a fully trained University Police Department who work 24/7 to keep our campus secure. We urge anyone with knowledge of any inappropriate behavior at any time to contact University Police or the appropriate law enforcement agency.”

Marks was placed in Cambria County Prison with bail set at 10% of $55,000.