CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Around 40 Saint Francis students and faculty gathered Tuesday on campus to protest the university’s response — or lack thereof — to an alleged sexual assault incident after two arrests were made.

“I’m not saying they don’t care about us,” student Kaitlyn Herr said. “But they’re not releasing a statement that really tells us that they care that this happened on their campus.”

In a statement to WTAJ the school said:

“The university cannot comment on details of an ongoing investigation; however, we are cooperating with local law enforcement officials as needed,” Vice President for Communication and Marketing Erin McCloskey said.

Students at the protest added that the statement which WTAJ received is similar to what they’ve been told by the school. They also openly expressed their disappointment in it.

Students said it wasn’t directly for a call to justice, as two football players were arrested and convicted last week after allegedly raping a student at a party in February 2022. Instead, the gathering was a call to action.

Organizers handed out turquoise ribbons, to signify sexual assault awareness, and donuts and coffee while discussing their concerns and frustrations after the university administration sent out a campus-wide email.

Organizers handed out turquoise ribbons to signify sexual assault awareness.

“They made a statement saying they didn’t find anything out about the case until it came out with the news,” student Trinity Weimer said. “They never made any sort of admission of guilt. They never sent out, ‘Hey, counseling center is here for you,’ that kind of thing that they usually do when things happen on campus.”

The university is trying to keep it under the rug, according to Weimer, and it isn’t the first sexual assault incident treated that way.

“There was a big one last year that happened,” Weimer said. “I know a student ended up leaving the campus over it. As far as I know, nothing happened in terms of repercussions.”

David Kinniburgh said he and other students have reached out to the university’s Title IX department, and they’ve helped create a few changes in the past few years, but because these incidents keep happening, they aren’t doing enough.

“All their changes have always been down the same line of promoting more education,” Kinniburgh said. “We’re here trying to get them to do some other changes and try anything that may work better.”

Student Annah Lovette noted it’s especially important to address these issues at a small university.

Students Annah Lovette and Kally Taylor voicing their concerns.

“Everybody here knows everyone,” Lovette said. “You walk through campus, and if you happen to be a victim, you may see the person that did it to you, and that’s just a terrible life to live.”

Herr said there was a backlash to the protest on the anonymous social media app Yik Yak, but it would never stop the students from coming out and showing their support.

“You’re always going to have people say things like ‘it’s not that important’ or ‘this isn’t what we need,'” Herr said. “Do you think any major movement in history started out large? Probably not, because if it was already large, it wouldn’t be a movement.”

“I think the comments on Yik Yak make people feel like, ‘Oh I don’t want to come out because I’m going to be made fun of,'” Kinniburgh said. “But there’s people that are going to make you feel safe, and you can feel safe to come forward with these things.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Herr said the university is breaking its promise of protecting its students.

“A lot of our motto is saying, become that someone who cares when their friend is down and wounded,” Herr said. “I just feel like they’re not living up to that motto.”