LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) — Do you know what S.T.E.A.M. stands for? It stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics and one local university is hoping to inspire kids to work in those fields.

Saint Francis University held its 30th annual STEAM Day on Tuesday, Nov. 21. It allows high school students to attend presentations with university students and faculty, alumni, and professionals in those fields.

You’re probably thinking that it’s similar to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (S.T.E.M.), but the arts make it different. According to the National Inventors Hall of Fame, “STEAM focuses on sparking imagination and creativity through the arts in ways that naturally align with STEM learning.”

“We invite the local high schools to bring their aspiring scientists and engineers to come to campus to learn about STEAM careers, to see what opportunities await them, so they can connect with things they like,” Dr. Peter Skoner, Dean of the STEAM School at SFU said.

33 local high schools, 51 high school teachers, and 481 high school students attended the event on Tuesday.

Students were able to move around the campus to attend sessions and experience what attending college would be like.

“My father was an engineer and all of my brothers are engineers, so they got me interested in it. I think it’s important to learn what it has to offer,” Ayda Dorian, a Senior at Westmont Hilltop High School said.

Saint Francis University hopes that STEAM Day helps graduating high school students decide what field they ultimately want to pursue.