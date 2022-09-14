CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Saint Francis University has once again made the cut as one of the “Best Regional Universities” in the North Region according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Colleges guide.

This time around, the university also holds a new recognition, “Top Performer in Social Mobility,” from the nationally known college ranking publication.

According to the U.S. News, “economically disadvantaged students are less likely than others to finish college, even when controlling for other characteristics. But some colleges are more successful than others at advancing social mobility by enrolling and graduating large proportions of disadvantaged students awarded with Pell Grants.”

The “Social Mobility” ranking looked at graduation rates for Pell Recipients across universities in the 10-state North Region. Saint Francis scored #28 for Social Mobility and #33 overall in the listing of 175 universities that were ranked in the North.

When selecting the “Best Regional University” North Region contenders, U.S. News measures the success metrics of institutions that focus on undergraduate education, yet also offer a robust portfolio of master’s level programs. The ranking considers widely accepted indicators of excellence such as first-year student retention and graduation rates and the strength of the faculty.

“The methodology employed by U.S. News & World Report in compiling its annual rankings reflects the tangible student outcomes that we expect from our programs. College distinction lists such as these provide a wonderful reminder to celebrate past academic achievement while at the same time challenging us to follow the path of continuous improvement,” Dr. Michael McGinnis, Saint Francis University Vice President for Academic Affairs said.