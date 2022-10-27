CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The public is invited to join Saint Francis University for their World Drum and Dance annual winter performance.

The performance will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8.

The 1-hour concert is free for all and family-friendly. Concert goers will witness students, faculty, staff, and local community members performing traditional drum and dance pieces from around the world, including West and Central Africa.

The World Drum and Dance ensembles are directed by Saint Francis University faculty Jim Donovan and Gwen Msolomba.

The event will be held at John F. Kennedy Student Center Lounge at Saint Francis University at 117 Evergreen Drive, in Loretto, PA.