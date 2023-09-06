CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A popular college review site has ranked Saint Francis University (SFU) among the best colleges in Pennsylvania for 2024.

According to Pittsburgh-based company Niche, the Cambria County university was ranked 25th on its list out of 106 other colleges. They were also ranked the 5th best college in athletics, the 5th best catholic college, the 11th safest college campus and the 12th best small college.

A list of other distinctions can be found on Saint Francis University’s website.

Saint Francis said they beat out more than 80 other institutions. Niche conducted a deep examination of 106 colleges in the state looking at academic, admissions, financial, and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education. They also considered millions of reviews from students and alumni.

Penn State ranked 8th on the list of best colleges in the state along with the University of Pittsburgh which ranked 7th. The University of Pennsylvania ranked 1st on the list.

Niche is mostly used by prospective students across the country.